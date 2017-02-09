The View from the Hilltop: It’s Howard vs. Hampton for bragging rights to ‘The Real HU’

Howard takes a five-game losing streak into Saturday’s game at Hampton, which has won four straight and is fourth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference standings.

But as they say about the Army/Navy football game, you can throw the records out the window when these two schools meet in the battle of “The Real HU.”

The Howard men’s basketball team has lost 13 straight to Hampton. The last time Howard beat Hampton in basketball was on Dec. 5, 2009, in the Big Apple Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Hampton’s coach at the time: current Howard coach Kevin Nickelberry.

Despite Hampton’s dominance in the series, each of the last five games has been decided by four points or less. And the game has been so popular over the years that Washington Wizards guard John Wall sat courtside at Burr Gymnasium in 2011 and even did the Dougie for the crowd. (It’s at 5:09 in the video.)