View from the Hilltop: Emotional roller-coaster
The Bison finally get a good win before collapsing in the next game
The Howard Bison had good reason to dance in the visitors locker room following a 74-66 win at Maryland-Eastern Shore on Jan.14.
It was their first conference win of the season and Howard’s first win in Princess Anne since 2013. And, despite the turnover-plagued final minutes, Howard evened its Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) record going into the Jan. 16 home game against Coppin State.
Howard came out strong in that game, taking an 18-point lead in the first 10 minutes. But the Bison kept turning the ball over (16 total) and were late getting to 3-point shooters, allowing the Eagles to shoot 57.1 percent from behind the arc. Howard lost, 81-72.
Former Howard guard Bernard Perry (1979-82) watched the game from the last row of the southwest corner of Burr Gymnasium, not far from where his retired jersey hangs. He was part of a team that went to four straight MEAC tournament championship games and he’s eager to see his alma mater return to prominence.
“It’s been a long time,” Perry said. “We want to see the school win, and we want to see the team raise more banners.”
View from the Hilltop: Hitting rock bottom
Howard suffers an embarrassing loss and another injury
View from the Hilltop: Star’s return can’t rescue Howard
James Daniel, the leading scorer in Division 1 last year, plays for the first time this season
View from the Hilltop: Episode 9
‘We still believe we can win a championship’
View from the Hilltop: Episode 8
Coping with lost parents
View from the Hilltop: Episode 7
Injuries cripple the start of the season
View from the Hilltop: Episode 6
It’s not easy balancing school and basketball—and then there’s real life
View from the Hilltop: Episode 5
Ed Hill, the face of Howard athletics for three decades, will step down next year
View from the Hilltop: Episode 4
Crucial games loom against Beltway schools
View from the Hilltop: Episode 3
Opening games against Michigan, Marquette show there’s a lot of work ahead for Howard
View from the Hilltop: Episode 2
Injuries to Howard’s point guards are worries as season starts