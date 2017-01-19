View from the Hilltop: Emotional roller-coaster

The Howard Bison had good reason to dance in the visitors locker room following a 74-66 win at Maryland-Eastern Shore on Jan.14.

It was their first conference win of the season and Howard’s first win in Princess Anne since 2013. And, despite the turnover-plagued final minutes, Howard evened its Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) record going into the Jan. 16 home game against Coppin State.

Howard came out strong in that game, taking an 18-point lead in the first 10 minutes. But the Bison kept turning the ball over (16 total) and were late getting to 3-point shooters, allowing the Eagles to shoot 57.1 percent from behind the arc. Howard lost, 81-72.

Former Howard guard Bernard Perry (1979-82) watched the game from the last row of the southwest corner of Burr Gymnasium, not far from where his retired jersey hangs. He was part of a team that went to four straight MEAC tournament championship games and he’s eager to see his alma mater return to prominence.

“It’s been a long time,” Perry said. “We want to see the school win, and we want to see the team raise more banners.”