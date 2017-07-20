Is it time to release O.J. Simpson?
We asked people at the Goodman Basketball League in Washington, D.C., if the Juice should be loose
After serving more than eight years in prison, O.J. Simpson moves one step closer to freedom on Thursday.
That’s when the former NFL great will appear before a Nevada parole board to determine whether he will be released as early as October from the Lovelock Correctional Center, where he is serving a nine- to 33-year sentence after his 2007 arrest on charges of kidnapping and armed robbery of two men he thought stole his memorabilia.
The Simpson case still divides the nation. Many feel upset that Simpson was acquitted in the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. Others believe Simpson’s sentence in 2008 was unjust.
The Undefeated took its cameras to the Goodman Basketball League in Washington, D.C., to ask fans for their thoughts on the possible release of Simpson.
