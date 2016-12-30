It’s so hard to say goodbye: The Undefeated’s In Memoriam 2016

So much grief. So much brilliance. Gone. So much creativity and championship spirit. Gone. From singers to journalists to athletes of all kinds. From activists to police officers to novelists to songwriters to veterans. “You may encounter many defeats,” says Maya Angelou, “but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it.” Death is, of course, the exception.

Mother Time, in her cruel and blessed wisdom, always wins. But as we say goodbye to these amazing humans, as they rest in the power they rose to and created and in many cases fought against, we say hello to that brilliance and championship spirit in ourselves. We grieve for, and move on from that which holds us back from our goals. We pick up that baton and embrace in ourselves the spirit of The Undefeated.