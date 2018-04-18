Fast Break Freestyles

Fast Break Freestyles: Jadakiss

The legendary rapper from The Lox picks his top 5 rappers on the court and spits an original freestyle

Morgan Moody By @Morgan7Moody

Fast Break Freestyles features rappers discussing culture, basketball and their cities. Hosted by DJ Set Free (creator of the AND1 mixtapes), Fast Break Freestyles is a collaboration between The Undefeated and The Compound.

