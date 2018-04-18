Fast Break Freestyles
Fast Break Freestyles: Jadakiss
The legendary rapper from The Lox picks his top 5 rappers on the court and spits an original freestyle
Fast Break Freestyles features rappers discussing culture, basketball and their cities. Hosted by DJ Set Free (creator of the AND1 mixtapes), Fast Break Freestyles is a collaboration between The Undefeated and The Compound.
Latest Videos
He’s on fire! Tim Hardaway Jr. takes on Sheek Louch of The Lox in ’NBA Jam’
The iconic sports game celebrates 25 years of buckets
Les Hunter on Loyola’s 1963 national championship
‘It’s a wonderful thing to go down in history like that’
The Stop: Wrenching stories of humiliation and even death for ‘driving while black’
An NFL star, a wealthy investor, a federal judge and a small-business owner — four perspectives on unhappy encounters with police