fashion
JoeFreshGoods pays tribute to Walter Payton’s ‘flu game’ with a new line of jerseys
The streetwear designer behind the Thank You Obama collection honors the legendary Chicago Bears running back
Go behind the scenes with Fat Tiger Workshop founder JoeFreshGoods, the streetwear designer who created the Thank You Obama collection and a jersey dedicated to famed Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton and his 1977 “flu game,” in his Chicago studio.
Latest Videos
Fired college football coaches? We go on a shopping spree with their $55M+ buyout money
‘Practice Squad’: Week 12
What happens if we can identify CTE in living NFL players?
‘Practice Squad’: Week 11
ESPN’s Jay Walker talks to Howard QB Caylin Newton
Walker, the Howard QB legend, speaks with the Bison’s impressive freshman quarterback