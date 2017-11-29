fashion

JoeFreshGoods pays tribute to Walter Payton’s ‘flu game’ with a new line of jerseys

The streetwear designer behind the Thank You Obama collection honors the legendary Chicago Bears running back

By @TheUndefeated

Go behind the scenes with Fat Tiger Workshop founder JoeFreshGoods, the streetwear designer who created the Thank You Obama collection and a jersey dedicated to famed Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton and his 1977 “flu game,” in his Chicago studio.

