Joey Bada$$: Off the record
The All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ talks making universal music, speaking out and the blackballing of Colin Kaepernick
Fresh off the release of his second album, All-Amerikkkan Bada$$, Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ opens up to us about his unique connection to his fans, how he changed his sound for this album, the risks of speaking out and why he thinks Colin Kaepernick has struggled to find a new team.
If you want more of the Pro Era MC, check out his Culture Play.
