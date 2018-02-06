Super Bowl LII

Kobe beaming after Eagles win Super Bowl

Kobe Bryant sits down with Jemele Hill and describes the moment the Eagles won the Super Bowl as ‘the spirit of the eagle taking ahold of me.’

By @jemelehill
Filed Under: Kobe Bryant Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII

