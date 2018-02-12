State of the Black Athlete
Dear Black Athlete: Kobe Bryant
The recently retired Laker gives his thoughts on black athletes as leaders in their community and elsewhere
The basketball phenom sat down with The Undefeated’s Jemele Hill for Dear Black Athlete, a series of conversations featuring prominent African-American athletes, and civic and community leaders.
