2017 NBA Playoffs
LeBron James and Kevin Durant’s Game 4 spat deciphered by lip reader
After the heated altercation between the superstars, we decided their conversation needed to be deciphered
We all saw it: During Game 4 of this year’s NBA Finals, Kevin Durant and LeBron James got into a little spat. Nothing physical, but tense nonetheless. We couldn’t help but wonder what the two superstars were saying to one another – so we hired a lip-reader and decided to find out.
