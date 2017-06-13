2017 NBA Playoffs

LeBron James and Kevin Durant’s Game 4 spat deciphered by lip reader

After the heated altercation between the superstars, we decided their conversation needed to be deciphered

By @OzzyForMayor

We all saw it: During Game 4 of this year’s NBA Finals, Kevin Durant and LeBron James got into a little spat. Nothing physical, but tense nonetheless. We couldn’t help but wonder what the two superstars were saying to one another – so we hired a lip-reader and decided to find out.

Filed Under: 2017 NBA Playoffs Cleveland Cavaliers Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant LeBron James NBA

Latest Videos

Sports

Draymond Green’s superteam of friends

The NBA star surrounds himself with a group of influencers who help keep him focused
Culture

How to match NBA socks with the perfect kicks

Stance’s ‘Overspray’ collection gives sneakerheads a chance to freshen their look
Sports

SC6: Are super teams great for the league?

Michael Smith and Jemele Hill explain why there is nothing wrong with super teams in the NBA