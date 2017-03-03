movies

Lego recreates NASA’s female pioneers

The company is set to release its Women in NASA collection
Morgan Moody By @Morgan7Moody

Five pioneering women for NASA, including astronaut Mae Jemison and Katherine Johnson, the inspiration behind the Academy Award-winning film Hidden Figures, will be immortalized in Lego form later this year.

