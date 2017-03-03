movies
Lego recreates NASA’s female pioneers
The company is set to release its Women in NASA collection
Five pioneering women for NASA, including astronaut Mae Jemison and Katherine Johnson, the inspiration behind the Academy Award-winning film Hidden Figures, will be immortalized in Lego form later this year.
