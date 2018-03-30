Les Hunter on Loyola’s 1963 national championship

Throughout his basketball life, Les Hunter was used to winning.

He was a winner at Pearl High School in Nashville, Tennessee, one of the most dominant basketball programs in the nation in 1950s. And he was a winner at Loyola Chicago, which reached the semifinals of the NIT the year before winning that 1963 NCAA title.

Winning came with restrictions at Loyola, which didn’t play more than three black players until the 1962-63 season, honoring a “gentlemen’s code” in the sport.

This is Hunter in his own words, talking about that 1962-63 championship season.