NBA

We asked a lip reader what LeBron was shouting about in the Cavs huddle

King James had us all wondering what he was saying during the blowout loss against the Raptors

By @OzzyForMayor

The clip of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James yelling in a team huddle during a blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors had us all wondering what he was saying. The frustrated words were directed at Cavs assistant coach Phil Handy as James’ teammates stood and silently watched. The Cavs suffered back-to-back blowouts and are on a 3-7 skid. So could his tirade point to clues about what’s been going on in the locker room? We asked a lip reader to try to find out.

Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James NBA

Latest Videos

HBCU

The top 10 HBCU football plays of the year

Wow! Put these on a poster
Sports

Willie Taggart is making Florida State the blackest team in the FBS

‘Practice Squad’: A view of next season and NFL wild card edition
Sports

The NFL’s New Year’s resolution

‘Practice Squad’: Week 17