We asked a lip reader what LeBron was shouting about in the Cavs huddle

The clip of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James yelling in a team huddle during a blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors had us all wondering what he was saying. The frustrated words were directed at Cavs assistant coach Phil Handy as James’ teammates stood and silently watched. The Cavs suffered back-to-back blowouts and are on a 3-7 skid. So could his tirade point to clues about what’s been going on in the locker room? We asked a lip reader to try to find out.