Basketball

Marc J. Spears’ favorite souvenirs from The House of Marbury Museum

Spears shows The Undefeated’s Jill Hudson the wild items sold at Starbury’s museum
By Marc J. Spears Jill Hudson Monis Khan

Stephon Marbury: Remade in China The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears goes to China to see how Starbury reinvented himself

  • The Tour Spears and Marbury tour The House of Marbury Museum in Beijing
  • The Regimen Marbury explains how he keeps his body fresh
  • The Inside Look The House of Marbury Museum is an ode to an American and Chinese basketball legend
  • The Kicks The Undefeated’s senior writer Jesse Washington joins Aaron Dodson and Marcus Matthews for What Are Those?! Sneaker podcast to talk about Stephon Marbury and their Top 10 favorite kicks of all time
Filed Under: Basketball CBA China China Basketball Association NBA Stephon Marbury

