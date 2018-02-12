State of the Black Athlete
Dear Black Athlete: Maya Moore
WNBA superstar Maya Moore reads a powerful letter to all black athletes
Maya Moore, WNBA superstar and committed activist was a very special part of The Undefeated’s Dear Black Athlete, a series of conversations featuring prominent African-American athletes, and civic and community leaders.
