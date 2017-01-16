MLK Day

Mike Conley and Elliot Perry commemorate MLK Day by visiting the Lorraine Motel

A tour of the National Civil Rights Museum with two Memphis greats
By Marc J. Spears Lois Nam
Filed Under: Dr. Martin Luther King Elliot Perry Lorraine Motel Memphis Grizzlies Mike Conley MLK Day

