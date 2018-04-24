Fast Break Freestyles
Fast Break Freestyles: Millyz
The up-and-comer from Boston area talks Isaiah Thomas, picks his top 5 and lays out his story
Fast Break Freestyles features rappers discussing culture, basketball and their cities. Cambridge, Massachusetts, MC Millyz discusses Isaiah Thomas and picks his top 5. Hosted by DJ Set Free (creator of the AND1 mixtapes), Fast Break Freestyles is a collaboration between The Undefeated and The Compound.
