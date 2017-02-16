From ‘Moana’ to ‘Hamilton’: The rise of Jordan Fisher
Get to know the entertainer who can do it all
After spending a day with Jordan Fisher, you leave convinced that he can do anything.
The 22-year-old entertainer’s latest feat? Fulfilling his childhood dream by starring in a Broadway show, which just so happens to be the worldwide phenomenon that is Hamilton: An American Musical. He also sang You’re Welcome in a duet with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda for the Disney film Moana.
He can geek out over anime and Naruto one minute, then go into a lengthy rant about the dysfunction of his beloved New York Knicks, before pivoting to promote the health benefits of coconut oil. If we had to nominate whose picture to put next to “Renaissance man” in the dictionary, it would definitely be Fisher.
In the video above, get a peek into a day in the life of this rising star, including exclusive, backstage access at Richard Rodgers Theatre as he gets ready to perform in Hamilton.
Latest Videos
SC6: Walton, Vitale totally take over interview
Bill Walton and Dick Vitale talk so much that Michael Smith and Jemele Hill literally put their feet up and allow the broadcasting legends take over SC6
SC6: Magic had offers to own the Warriors, Knicks
Magic Johnson joins Michael Smith and Jemele Hill on SC6 to explain what his role with the Lakers is and discusses why he turned down offers to own the Warriors, Knicks and Pistons.
The View from the Hilltop: Greek-letter organizations bring a unique flavor to campus life
Mangham is the only member of a fraternity on Howard’s team