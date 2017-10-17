NBA

Wizards’ John Wall talks LeBron and playing in D.C. during the Obama and Trump administrations

The point guard is confident his team can challenge the Cavaliers in the East

By @MarcJSpearsESPN

John Wall says it’s time for somebody to get “LeBron [James] off his throne” in the Eastern Conference.

The Washington Wizards All-Star guard tells The Undefeated he believes his team has the talent to meet that daunting challenge of James and the Cleveland Cavaliers and finally make some noise. The face of the Wizards also talks about the difference between presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump in office during his time with the franchise.

Wall and the Wizards open the season Wednesday against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers.

