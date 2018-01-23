Three reasons that the Eagles will upset the Patriots in the Super Bowl

Hosted by senior writer and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show that features various segments inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, weird and subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.

This week’s episode features the following segments:

: Domonique presents three reasons that he thinks the Philadelphia Eagles will upset the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. Ballin’ in Bitcoin: Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly chats with us about his passion for bitcoin and what he plans to do if his investment earns beaucoup bucks.

We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.

We are the Practice Squad.