Who gives the Vikings a better chance to win the Super Bowl: Case Keenum or Teddy Bridgewater?

Hosted by our senior writer and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.

This week’s episode features the following segments:

Who Dis? : We ask football fans on The Undefeated’s staff if they can recognize the hottest players on their favorite NFL team.

: We ask football fans on The Undefeated’s staff if they can recognize the hottest players on their favorite NFL team. #4thAndFox: Watch football like a pro. Watch football with a pro. ESPN’s Cian Fahey joins Domonique Foxworth on Facebook Live for the fourth quarter of Sunday Night Football, and the two discuss whether Case Keenum or Teddy Bridgewater gives the Minnesota Vikings the best chance to compete for a Super Bowl.

We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.

We are the Practice Squad.