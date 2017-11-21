Practice Squad
What happens if we can identify CTE in living NFL players?
‘Practice Squad’: Week 11
Hosted by our senior writer and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.
This week’s episode features the following segments:
- Pay That Man: At Practice Squad we give you our unique take on the week in professional football. With that in mind, we introduce a segment that focuses on the brokest of pro athletes: the college ones.
- Recipe for Success: Domonique cooks up a play that may give Washington Redskins fans a reason to celebrate on Thanksgiving against the New York Giants.
- The Extra Point: Domonique expands on his recent interview with Executive Director of the NFLPA, DeMaurice Smith, and gives his personal thoughts on the scientific developments related to identifying CTE in living players.
We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.
We are the Practice Squad.
Latest Videos
HBCU Conversations: Jay Walker with Caylin Newton
Walker, the Howard QB legend, speaks with the Bison’s impressive freshman quarterback
Who gives the Vikings a better chance to win the Super Bowl: Case Keenum or Teddy Bridgewater?
‘Practice Squad’: Week 10
Does the Browns’ futility signal the end of analytics in the NFL?
‘Practice Squad’: Week 9