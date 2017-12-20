Why Petey Pablo should be the new owner of the Carolina Panthers

Hosted by our senior writer and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, subversive minds. This is not your average NFL recap show.

This week’s episode features the following segments:

The Extra Point : Martenzie Johnson makes the case for why Petey Pablo should be the next owner of the Carolina Panthers.

We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.

We are the Practice Squad.