The top four reasons your team won’t sign Colin Kaepernick
‘Practice Squad’: Week 3
Hosted by our senior writer and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.
This week’s episode features the following segments:
- Kap or Nah?: Struggling NFL teams could really use some assistance from the controversial quarterback, but the discussion includes four reasons that Colin Kaepernick won’t be signed by any of them.
- Hot Mic: An excerpt from Nickel Package, Domonique’s podcast with ESPN senior writer Mina Kimes, where the hosts discuss the repercussions of trolling athletes online, specifically examining the case of Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy.
We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.
We are the Practice Squad.
