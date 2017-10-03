Hosted by our senior writer and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.

This week’s episode features the following segments:

UNITY : Practice Squad has a suggestion on how our country can overcome its divides and be a happier place for football fans.

Streets is talking : Practice Squad correspondent Monis Khan hits the streets of the nation's capital in search of the perfect way to protest.

A Tribe Called Football Fans: Domonique explains how our inclination to join like-minded "tribes" influences our biases, and how we react to the politics in sports debate.

We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.

We are the Practice Squad.