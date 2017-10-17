What if Colin Kaepernick were signed today?

Hosted by our senior writer and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.

This week’s episode features the following segments:

Takes ‘R’ Us : Foxworth meets his match on Practice Squad’s new debate show: an argument over whether players should get upset when fans’ fantasy football reactions go off the rails after a few ad hominem attacks.

: Foxworth meets his match on Practice Squad’s new debate show: an argument over whether players should get upset when fans’ fantasy football reactions go off the rails after a few ad hominem attacks. Hot Mic : An excerpt from Nickel Package, Domonique’s podcast with ESPN senior writer Mina Kimes, where the hosts discuss how the national anthem demonstrations would change if Colin Kaepernick were to sign with an NFL team.

: An excerpt from Nickel Package, Domonique’s podcast with ESPN senior writer Mina Kimes, where the hosts discuss how the national anthem demonstrations would change if Colin Kaepernick were to sign with an NFL team. The Extra Point: It’s not just NFL players and scholarship athletes paying the price for kneeling during the national anthem. We salute the grass-roots demonstrators such as Gyree Durante and Michael Lynn III, who are taking their grievances to America’s backyards.

We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.

We are the Practice Squad.