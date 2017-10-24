Practice Squad
A love letter to Andy Reid: ‘Hold me like you hold your play call sheets’
‘Practice Squad’: Week 7
Hosted by our senior writer and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.
This week’s episode features the following segments:
- Love Letter: After going 0-2 the last two weeks, fans are falling off the Kansas City Chiefs’ bandwagon. But not Domonique, who pens this letter to head coach Andy Reid to inspire him to finish the season like he started it, with a W.
- Pay That Man: At Practice Squad we give you our unique take on the week in professional football. With that in mind, we introduce a segment that focuses on the brokest of pro athletes. The college ones.
- The Extra Point: Domonique presents an ode to his favorite position in the game, the defensive back. He may be biased, but his affection for them will make you wanna give your team’s DB a hug.
We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.
We are the Practice Squad.
Latest Videos
Bethune-Cookman plays the SportsCenter theme
That’s their right as the top band in the ESPN/The Undefeated HBCU Band Rankings
Desus and Mero are here to help guide you through NBA season
From LeBron to Melo and Steph, the Bodega Boys have you covered
Doppelgangers, kicks and role models: A Q&A with NBA rookies and sophs
We threw some random questions at the young players, and their answers didn’t disappoint