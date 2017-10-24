A love letter to Andy Reid: ‘Hold me like you hold your play call sheets’

Hosted by our senior writer and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.

This week’s episode features the following segments:

Love Letter : After going 0-2 the last two weeks, fans are falling off the Kansas City Chiefs’ bandwagon. But not Domonique, who pens this letter to head coach Andy Reid to inspire him to finish the season like he started it, with a W.

: After going 0-2 the last two weeks, fans are falling off the Kansas City Chiefs’ bandwagon. But not Domonique, who pens this letter to head coach Andy Reid to inspire him to finish the season like he started it, with a W. Pay That Man : At Practice Squad we give you our unique take on the week in professional football. With that in mind, we introduce a segment that focuses on the brokest of pro athletes. The college ones.

: At Practice Squad we give you our unique take on the week in professional football. With that in mind, we introduce a segment that focuses on the brokest of pro athletes. The college ones. The Extra Point: Domonique presents an ode to his favorite position in the game, the defensive back. He may be biased, but his affection for them will make you wanna give your team’s DB a hug.

We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.

We are the Practice Squad.