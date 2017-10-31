What Bob McNair really meant

Hosted by our senior writer and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.

This week’s episode features the following segments:

: Bob McNair’s leaked comments weren’t a revelation to Domonique, but, to him, the number of players who kneeled for the Houston Texans are part of a long legacy of players having their eyes opened to how owners actually feel about them. One Hunnid: Domonique Foxworth has 100 seconds to keep it 100 about the week’s hottest topics.

We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.

We are the Practice Squad.