O.J. Simpson will soon be free to return to society, but society isn’t having it

O.J. Simpson will still be a pariah. Let’s not forget that.

Although the football great, a former actor and corporate pitchman, was granted parole Thursday after serving nearly nine years in prison for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas, many will always believe Simpson got away with murder after his 1995 acquittal in the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman.

For those who believe Simpson is a murderer, it won’t matter that Simpson, by all accounts, was an exemplary inmate at Lovelock Correctional Center, a medium security prison in Nevada’s high desert. They’ll argue that Simpson’s good behavior in prison, a key factor in the parole board’s ruling, shouldn’t matter. Simpson should serve the full 33-year sentence he received because of what he got away with previously, they’d argue. But that’s how karma works, not the legal system.

As early as October, Simpson, 70, will be released from prison. He plans to return to Florida, where he lived at the time of his arrest. And, undoubtedly, he’ll continue to be shunned. Twitter has made that clear.

The parole board gave Simpson another chance. He has been granted the opportunity to return to society. What he does with it is up to society.