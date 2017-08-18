Off the record: A$AP Ferg
We catch up with Harlem’s newest legend just days before he releases his album
From Sammy Davis Jr. to Dapper Dan, Puff Daddy to Cam’ron — Harlem has long been a hot spot for the country’s tastemakers. And with the recent addition of the A$AP Mob, the tradition continues.
While the Mob represents a collection of uptown’s most talented youth, one stands out as especially remarkable: Darold Ferguson Jr., otherwise known as A$AP Ferg.
We met up with Ferg for lunch on a recent Saturday in the city, and what we found was somebody whose energy levels were much different from what you would expect from the man who has released legendary turn-up anthems like “Shabba” and “Work.” His demeanor was calm, his words thoughtful. Ferg took more time than most celebrities to think through a question and answer it in the most lucid way possible.
Even his drink consumption was deliberate; he may have been drinking some combination of lemonade and cranberry juice. But for the remainder of our time with the rapper, it was strictly water.
His crew — not what you might expect either. It was less of an entourage and more of a mobile family gathering, with Ferg flanked by his uncle/bodyguard and two of his cousins/best friends.
As the day wore on, Darold became the Ferg we have all come to know — and threw a short but undeniably epic show at the MoMa PS1 venue.
Watch the video, get to know the man.
More – Off the record: Joey Bada$$
Latest Videos
SC6: Michael fired up about NFL’s letter regarding Zeke
Michael Smith says the league has no right to point the finger after its past failings in disciplining players for domestic violence
SC6: Michael Bennett ‘wanted to honor’ American principles
Michael Bennett joins SC6 to discuss his decision to sit for the national anthem in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia
SC6: Michael scolds Dez over ‘family to feed’ remarks
Michael Smith doesn’t think players need to protest the anthem to stand up for a cause, but takes issue with Dez Bryant staying silent because he has “mouths to feed”