Play-by-player: Skateboarder Ishod Wair loves women’s skateboarding
It takes one to know one
The only thing bigger than skateboarder Ishod Wair’s air is his personality. And since the young phenom is such a fan of his sport, he decided to do a play-by-play of fellow female athletes’ runs.
Click the video above to check out Wair’s color commentary of skaters in the X Games Women’s Skateboard Street Elimination competition.
