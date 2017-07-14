X Games

Play-by-player: Skateboarder Ishod Wair loves women’s skateboarding

It takes one to know one

By Monis Khan Osman Noor

The only thing bigger than skateboarder Ishod Wair’s air is his personality. And since the young phenom is such a fan of his sport, he decided to do a play-by-play of fellow female athletes’ runs.

Click the video above to check out Wair’s color commentary of skaters in the X Games Women’s Skateboard Street Elimination competition.

Filed Under: Ishod Wair Nika Washington X Games

