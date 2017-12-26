‘Practice Squad’: Christmas edition

Hosted by our senior writer — and former NFL cornerback — Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show that features various segments inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, weird and subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.

This week’s episode features some of our favorite segments of the season:

Press Coverage (Week 2) : Former Washington Redskins WR Santana Moss joins Domonique to discuss which of his former coaches will have more success this season — Kyle Shanahan or Sean McVay — and gives us his thoughts on chronic traumatic encephalopathy and how the toll of the game may affect his life going forward.

: Former Washington Redskins WR Santana Moss joins Domonique to discuss which of his former coaches will have more success this season — Kyle Shanahan or Sean McVay — and gives us his thoughts on chronic traumatic encephalopathy and how the toll of the game may affect his life going forward. Takes ‘R’ Us (Week 13) : Do college football players benefit from playing in bowl games? Domonique debates his new nemesis, Coach Earl.

: Do college football players benefit from playing in bowl games? Domonique debates his new nemesis, Coach Earl. The Extra Point (Week 6): It’s not just NFL players and scholarship athletes paying the price for kneeling during the national anthem. We salute the grass-roots demonstrators such as Gyree Durante and Michael Lynn III, who are taking their grievances to America’s backyards.

We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.

We are the Practice Squad.