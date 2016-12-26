Practice Squad: Christmas edition

Hosted by our senior writer — and former NFL cornerback — Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show that features various segments inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, weird and subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.

This week’s episode features some of our favorite segments of the season:

Superfan Supercuts (Episode 1): A Green Bay Packers fan goes through all the emotions as his favorite team tries to hold on to a narrow lead.

Shutdown Corner (Episode 3): Sometimes Domonique’s passion for the game of football can come off as a bit aggressive to his colleagues, especially when they are making small talk during their lunch break.

Ambush Interview (Episode 11): Domonique travels to ESPN headquarters and risks ruining his professional relationships with colleagues as he asks them personal questions.

We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.

We are the Practice Squad.