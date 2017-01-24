Practice Squad: Conference championship edition

Hosted by our senior writer — and former NFL cornerback — Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show that features various segments inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, weird and subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.

This week’s episode features the following segments:

Press Conference Translator: Domonique lets you know what athletes are really thinking when they take the podium during press conferences.

The Untrained Dr. Fox: A conference championship loss can render even the most experienced fans a hot mess. Luckily, Domonique is here to help us heal. He may not be a shoulder to cry on, but laughter should be some consolation, even if it’s not with you — but at you.

We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.

We are the Practice Squad.