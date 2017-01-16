Practice Squad: Divisional playoffs edition

Hosted by our senior writer — and former NFL cornerback — Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show that features various segments inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, weird and subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.

This week’s episode features some of our favorite segments of the season:

Press Conference Translator: Domonique lets you know what athletes are really thinking when they take the podium during press conferences.

Superfan Supercuts: Dallas Cowboys fans go through all the emotions as their favorite team plays in the NFC divisional round versus the Green Bay Packers.

We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.

We are the Practice Squad.