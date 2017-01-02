Practice Squad: Episode 17

Hosted by our senior writer — and former NFL cornerback — Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show that features various segments inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, weird and subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.

This week’s episode features some of our favorite segments of the season:

Superfan Supercuts: A Green Bay Packers fan goes through all the emotions as his favorite team plays for the NFC North championship.

Life Coach: Coach Earl is back! He may not have his life together, but he is here to give questionable life advice to any one in need.

We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.

We are the Practice Squad.