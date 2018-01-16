Domonique Foxworth keeps it 100 on the NFL playoffs

Hosted by senior writer and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show that features various segments inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, weird and subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.

This week’s episode features the following segments:

Superfan Supercuts : A Pittsburgh Steelers fan endures a heartbreaking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC’s divisional round.

: A Pittsburgh Steelers fan endures a heartbreaking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC’s divisional round. One Hunnid: Foxworth has 100 seconds to keep it 100 about how the NFL’s divisional-round winners will do in the AFC and NFC championships.

We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.

We are the Practice Squad.