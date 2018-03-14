Practice Squad
Inside the mind of Stugotz
Find out firsthand how the co-host of The Dan Le Batard Show cooks up his hot takes
For a special edition of Practice Squad, we go where no man has ever dared go before … inside the mind of Stugotz.
Latest Videos
Jaylen Brown all-access: L.A. All-Star video diary
Relive All-Star Weekend through the personal lens of the Celtics’ rising star guard
Jamaican bobsledder sends advice to Team Nigeria
And shares the story of the ‘swinging’ rent party that got them a sled
The ultimate Slam Dunk Contest preview: Best dunker of all time, who’s winning Saturday night
It’s the highlight of All-Star Weekend, and we’ve got predictions