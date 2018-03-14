Practice Squad

Inside the mind of Stugotz

Find out firsthand how the co-host of The Dan Le Batard Show cooks up his hot takes

By Osman Noor Monis Khan

For a special edition of Practice Squad, we go where no man has ever dared go before … inside the mind of Stugotz.

Filed Under: Practice Squad Stugotz The Dan Le Batard Show

Latest Videos

Sports

Jaylen Brown all-access: L.A. All-Star video diary

Relive All-Star Weekend through the personal lens of the Celtics’ rising star guard
Sports

Jamaican bobsledder sends advice to Team Nigeria

And shares the story of the ‘swinging’ rent party that got them a sled
Sports

The ultimate Slam Dunk Contest preview: Best dunker of all time, who’s winning Saturday night

It’s the highlight of All-Star Weekend, and we’ve got predictions