Practice Squad: Super Bowl LI edition
Paul Wall, Slim Thug and others joined us in Houston
Hosted by our senior writer — and former NFL cornerback — Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show that features various segments inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, weird and subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.
This week’s episode features the following segments:
- Ambush Interview: Domonique heads to The DraftKings Antonio Brown Celebrity Super Slam presented by Pepsi and pesters celebrities with awkward personal questions.
- Hometown Heroes: Domonique cedes his job to local Uber driver Audrick Baker, who steps in to interview Houston hip-hop legends Paul Wall and Slim Thug.
- Monis is Missing Out: As Domonique attends Super Bowl LI, Practice Squad producer Monis Khan interviews two Houstonians on why they won’t be tuning in to the big game in their backyard.
We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.
We are the Practice Squad.
