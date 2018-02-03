Practice Squad
Chef Khepra’s raw vegan Super Bowl tailgate
‘Practice Squad’: Super Bowl LII edition
Hosted by senior writer and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show that features various segments inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, weird and subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.
This week’s episode features the following:
- Tailgate Like a Pro: Domonique visits raw vegan food connoisseur Khepra Anu at his restaurant in Washington, D.C., to find out how a Super Bowl tailgate can be both delicious and nutritious.
