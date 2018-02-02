Practice Squad
Stugotz battles Domonique Foxworth on Takes ‘R’ Us
Practice Squad and The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz present a Super Bowl debate unlike any other
Hosted by senior writer and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show that features various segments inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, weird and subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.
This week’s episode features the following segment:
- Takes ‘R’ Us: Domonique meets his match on Practice Squad’s bombastic debate show when sports talk host Stugotz crashes the discussion to argue about who will win Sunday’s Super Bowl.
