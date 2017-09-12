Practice Squad
Why do we even watch the NFL anymore?
‘Practice Squad’: Week 1
Hosted by our senior writer and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.
This week’s episode features the following segments:
- Superfan Supercuts: One Green Bay Packers fan goes through all the feels as he watches his squad take on the Seattle Seahawks in the first game of the season.
- Pay That Man: At Practice Squad we give you our unique take on the week in professional football. With that in mind, we introduce a segment that focuses on the brokest of pro athletes. The college ones.
We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.
We are the Practice Squad.
Latest Videos
SportsCenter’s ‘Gear Up’: Everything you ever wanted to know about college football uniforms
Three teams go all one color, while Oregon State and Navy debut new looks
Tom Joyner’s family reunion: Partying with a purpose
Celebrating HBCUs, STEAM education, cookouts and the best bands in college football
SC6: Dabo looks forward to Clemson’s ‘quest for best’
Clemson HC Dabo Swinney joins Marty Smith on SC6 to discuss the expectations for the upcoming season and duel-threat QB Kelly Bryant