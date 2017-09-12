Why do we even watch the NFL anymore?

Hosted by our senior writer and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.

This week’s episode features the following segments:

Superfan Supercuts : One Green Bay Packers fan goes through all the feels as he watches his squad take on the Seattle Seahawks in the first game of the season.

: One Green Bay Packers fan goes through all the feels as he watches his squad take on the Seattle Seahawks in the first game of the season. Pay That Man: At Practice Squad we give you our unique take on the week in professional football. With that in mind, we introduce a segment that focuses on the brokest of pro athletes. The college ones.

We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.

We are the Practice Squad.