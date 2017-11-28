Fired college football coaches? We go on a shopping spree with their $55M+ buyout money

Hosted by our senior writer and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.

This week’s episode features the following segments:

One Time at Training Camp : Domonique relives one of the strangest moments from his time in NFL training camps.

: Domonique relives one of the strangest moments from his time in NFL training camps. Buyout Season : Fired college football coaches are getting more than $55 million from buyouts this season. We do quick math on what you could get for that money.

: Fired college football coaches are getting more than $55 million from buyouts this season. We do quick math on what you could get for that money. The Extra Point: Domonique offers his personal insight on Derrick Rose’s struggle to get back on the court after another injury.

We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.

We are the Practice Squad.