Practice Squad
The top three reasons that rule changes won’t make the NFL safer
‘Practice Squad’: Week 14
Hosted by our senior writer and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, subversive minds. This is not your average NFL recap show.
This week’s episode features the following segments:
- The Volunteer: For FBS programs looking for a new head coach, we’ve got the perfect candidate for the job: Coach Earl.
- The Extra Point: Domonique highlights the challenges the NFL faces as it tries to make the game safer for players.
We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.
We are the Practice Squad.
