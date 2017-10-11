Practice Squad
Cowboys fans, do you need some therapy?
‘Practice Squad’: Week 5 — Counseling the NFL fans in your life: A how-not-to guide
Hosted by our senior writer and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.
This week’s episode features the following segments:
- One Hunnid: Domonique Foxworth has 100 seconds to keep it 100 about the week’s hottest topics.
- The Untrained Dr. Fox: A last-minute loss can render even the most experienced Dallas Cowboys fans a hot mess. Luckily, Domonique is here to help Dallas superfan Justin Tinsley heal. He may not be a shoulder to cry on, but laughter should be some consolation, even if it’s not with you — but at you.
We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.
We are the Practice Squad.
