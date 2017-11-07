Does the Browns’ futility signal the end of analytics in the NFL?

Hosted by our senior writer and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.

This week’s episode features the following segments:

The Extra Point : Domonique debunks the myth that wide receivers are soft.

: An excerpt from Nickel Package, Domonique’s podcast with ESPN senior writer Mina Kimes, where the hosts discuss whether the Cleveland Browns’ losing ways are jeopardizing the nascent analytics movement in the NFL. #4thAndFox: Watch football like a pro. Watch football with a pro. Join Domonique Foxworth on Facebook Live for the fourth quarter of Sunday Night Football.

We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.

We are the Practice Squad.