Practice Squad: Wild-card edition

Hosted by our senior writer — and former NFL cornerback — Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show that features various segments inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, weird and subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.

This week’s episode features some of our favorite segments of the season:

Superfan Supercuts: A Pittsburgh Steelers fan goes through all the emotions as her favorite team plays in the AFC wild-card round versus the Miami Dolphins.

Hot Mic: We bring you Dominique’s boldest takes from his weekly radio show.

The Untrained Dr. Fox: A playoff loss can turn even the most experienced fans into a hot mess. Luckily, Domonique is here to help us heal. He may not be a shoulder to cry on, but laughter should be some consolation, even if it’s not with you — but at you.

We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.

We are the Practice Squad.