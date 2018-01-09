Willie Taggart is making Florida State the blackest team in the FBS

Hosted by senior writer and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show that features various segments inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, weird and subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.

This week’s episode features the following segments:

: Domonique Foxworth has 100 seconds to keep it 100 about how the NFL wild-card winners will do in the divisional round. The Extra Point: Domonique explains why he will be rooting for Florida State football, headed by new coach Willie Taggart, next season.

We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.

We are the Practice Squad.