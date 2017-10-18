Doppelgangers, kicks and role models: A Q&A with NBA rookies and sophs

Phoenix Suns fans may be up to date on rookie Josh Jackson’s scouting report, but do they know who he thinks his doppelgänger is? What about the first pair of sneakers Celtics’ Jaylen Brown remembers buying as a kid?

We get to the bottom of these important questions and more in our Q&A featuring rookies Jackson, Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Dennis Smith Jr. (Dallas Mavericks), Caleb Swanigan (Portland Trail Blazers), Justin Jackson (Sacramento Kings) and Josh Hart (Los Angeles Lakers), and second-year players Brown (Boston Celtics), Brandon Ingram (Lakers) and Derrick Jones Jr. (Suns).

The rookies and sophs also share who their NBA role models were growing up and some books that have influenced them.