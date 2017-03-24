NCAA Tournament
Reese Waters has the perfect solution for the Georgetown Hoyas’ woes
The team needs an experienced hope giver on the Hilltop — here’s who could help
Georgetown is in trouble. The once gold standard of swagger in college basketball has sunk to new lows, and the Hoyas are now in need of a new leader after dismissing John Thompson III. America was once in similar trouble and one man was able to bail the country out. Comedian Reese Waters sends out an invitation to that man to fix our honorary historically black university.
Latest Videos
